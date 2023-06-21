Montreal ends Nashville's 10-game unbeaten streak

Montreal (8-9-1) won its sixth straight home match by a clean sheet to join the 2000 Kansas City Wizards as the only clubs to do so in a single season. Montreal also snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with its first win over Nashville.

Duke scored his second goal of the season. Sunusi Ibrahim got into the 6-yard box and sent a pass to the top of the 18 for Duke’s one-touch finish through traffic. It was just the 14th goal allowed all season by Nashville.