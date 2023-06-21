José Mart�nez scores 1st MLS goal in the 90th minute, Union tie Orlando 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. — José Martínez scored his first MLS goal from distance in the 90th minute to help the Philadelphia Union tie Orlando 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (9-5-4), which had a nine-match unbeaten run end last time out, has only lost two straight matches once since the start of last season. Orlando (7-5-6) was looking for its first season sweep of Philadelphia after a 2-1 win in March.