Bosnia-Herzegovina coach out after 4 games in charge of the national soccer team

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Faruk Hadžibegić agreed to resign as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach after four games in charge, the national soccer federation said on Friday.
Hadžibegić was hired in January and oversaw a 3-0 win over Iceland in his opening game in March, losses to Slovakia and Portugal, and finally a 2-0 home loss to Luxembourg on Tuesday.
Bosnia-Herzegovina was fourth in its group and only the top two teams qualify for the European Championship in Germany next year.
Hadžibegić spent much of his career coaching in the French leagues. It was his second spell in charge of the Bosnian team, nearly 24 years after he coached it for part of 1999.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports