Rough starts ongoing for Rapids, Galaxy in 0-0 draw

The struggles continue for the Rapids (2-9-8), who have yet to win at home and are off to the worst start in club history with just 14 points through 19 matches.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough saved three shots for Colorado, Jonathan Bond stopped one for Los Angeles and the Rapids and Galaxy played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (3-9-6) are struggling, too. LA has scored just 14 goals, the fewest in club history at this stage of a season. LA has gone 1-5-4 in its last 10 road matches. The Galaxy scored three goals in their lone victory — over Real Salt Lake — but just two in the other nine matches.