Frei, Gallese up to task as Sounders, Orlando City tie 0-0

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season and Pedro Gallese saved two shots as Orlando City played the Sounders to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.
Orlando City improves to 3-0-6 in its last nine road matches against Western Conference opponents. The club picked up its first win over the Sounders with a 3-2 victory last August, rallying from two goals down. Prior to its unbeaten run, Orlando City was 0-10-2 on the road against the West.
Orlando City returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Seattle will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
____
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport