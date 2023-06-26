Toronto FC fires coach Bob Bradley and names Terry Dunfield interim

TORONTO — Struggling Toronto FC on Monday fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team’s head coach and sporting director.
Mike Sorber, Toronto’s assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.
Toronto, which lost 2-1 at the New England Revolution on Saturday, is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It has won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions. Only Inter Miami at 5-0-13 has a worse record.
Bradley, whose son is captain Michael Bradley, took charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.
