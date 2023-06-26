Toronto FC fires coach Bob Bradley and names Terry Dunfield interim

Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was named interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Manchester City, has been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.

Toronto, which lost 2-1 at the New England Revolution on Saturday, is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It has won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions. Only Inter Miami at 5-0-13 has a worse record.