Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee

ROME — Roma coach José Mourinho was handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about an Italian referee.
Mourinho was punished for claiming Daniele Chiffi was “the worst referee I have ever seen in my career” after Roma’s 1-1 draw at Monza on May 3.
The Portuguese coach was also fined 50,000 euros ($55,000), as was Roma.
The 60-year-old Mourinho was banned for four matches by UEFA last week for abusing English referee Anthony Taylor at the Europa League final on May 31.
