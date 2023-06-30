Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after fan vote

MADRID — Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after listening to its fans.
The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club needs time to implement the “complex, massive and costly process” of replacing the design.
The club said it will make the change even though Nike had already started the manufacturing process of its kits for the 2024-25 season.
The previous badge also needs to be added to virtual environments, social networks, licensed products and third-party media such as television content and video games.
The club said the current shield “will become part of the family of badges and emblems that have accompanied us throughout our history.”
