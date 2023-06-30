Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Chelsea continued the overhaul of its squad by selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan on Friday and then signing forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. The 22-year-old Jackson joins the club on an eight-year deal after scoring 12 goals for the Spanish club last season, including nine in the last eight games.

Chelsea did not disclose a transfer fee for the Senegal international, but British media reported it to be 32 million pounds ($40.6 million). He is the second forward to join Chelsea this summer after Christopher Nkunku.

Jackson’s arrival came shortly after Chelsea confirmed that Loftus-Cheek had completed a permanent move to Milan on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old Loftus-Cheek has spent 19 years with the club after joining its youth academy in 2004.

He made 155 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 times, but struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

He is the latest players to leave Chelsea in a clear-out following a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish 12th in the Premier League. Midfielder Kai Havertz has been sold to Arsenal, while N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy have joined Saudi Arabian clubs. England midfielder Mason Mount is also expected to be sold to Manchester United.

