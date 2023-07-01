NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal's shutout streak with 1-0 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes on Saturday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pellegrini’s first goal of the season came when he took passes from Braian Cufré and Santiago Rodríguez in the 33rd minute and found the net.

Barraza finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for NYCFC (5-7-9). Jonathan Sirois turned away six shots for Montreal.

The goal Sirois surrendered was the first one Montreal (8-10-2) has allowed at home in the last seven matches. It’s the second longest shutout streak at home since Sporting Kansas City blanked eight straight opponents in 2000.

NYCFC came into the match without a win in its last 11 matches (0-5-6). The skid matched a club record set in 2015 — its first season in the league.

Montreal has posted 10 clean sheets in its last 17 matches in all competitions after just nine shutouts in its previous 47 in all competitions.

NYCFC improves to 11-2-5 all-time versus Montreal, including the playoffs. NYCFC is 6-1-2 all-time in Montreal, including the playoffs.

NYCFC had played to a draw in five straight matches entering play. Another draw would have tied a record set by three clubs — most recently the Chicago Fire in 2014.

NYCFC returns home to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday. Montreal will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

