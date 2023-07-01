Torres scores twice, leads Orlando City over Fire 3-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facundo Torres scored a goal in each half to propel Orlando City to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. Orlando City (8-5-7) has gone unbeaten in six straight matches at home, tying a club record. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Orlando City took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Torres in the 38th minute. Kyle Smith and Martín Ojeda picked up assists on Torres’ sixth netter of the season.

Torres struck again in the 55th minute on a penalty kick to stretch Orlando City’s lead to 2-0.

Chicago (5-7-8) cut its deficit in half on a PK goal by Xherdan Shaqiri in the 66th minute. It was Shaqiri’s second score of the season.

Ramiro Enrique gave Orlando City a two-goal lead again when he took passes from Iván Angulo and Rafael Santos and scored his second goal of the campaign.

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City. Chris Brady totaled six saves for Chicago.

Orlando City, which improved to 4-1-5 in its last 10 matches, beat Chicago for a fourth straight time at home. The Fire posted a 2-0-3 mark in its first five trips to Orlando.

Chicago was aiming for its first three-match win streak on the road since May of 2009.

Orlando City will host Toronto FC on Tuesday. Chicago returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday.

