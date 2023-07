Vieira had been linked with relegated Leeds in England’s second tier but opted to move to France — where he previously managed Nice — to join a club which was recently bought by Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder, who was fired by the Premier League’s Crystal Palace in March, signed a three-year contract with the club, Strasbourg said on its website .

“I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion,” the 47-year-old Vieira said. “Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting for a coach to be able to build something.”