Rafa Ben�tez says he had more than 20 offers before taking coaching job with Celta Vigo

Benítez, who last coached Everton in England, said he received more than 20 offers from clubs in Spain and abroad.

VIGO, Spain — Rafa Benítez was introduced as Celta Vigo coach on Monday, saying he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home.

“There is a lot of money being offered out there,” the 63-year-old Spaniard said. “I wanted to be in a top league and closer to family, and with a project that allows me to grow. This offer was the most attractive. I am proud to be the club’s coach in its centennial.”