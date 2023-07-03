Jota joins Benzema and Kante at Saudi champion Al-Ittihad after completing transfer from Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland — Portuguese winger Jota swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad.
Earlier on Monday, Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.
Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was also announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq.
Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica.
He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.
“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career,” the club said in a statement.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports