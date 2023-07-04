Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night. Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett’s cross.

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini’s pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini’s shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett’s corner kick.

Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th.

No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero. Guadeloupe is not ranked because it is not a FIFA member.

