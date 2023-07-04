Araújo and Thórhallsson each score first MLS goal, Orlando routs Toronto FC 4-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Araújo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a diving header of Rafael Santos’ cross. Rookie Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 in the 22nd by poking in a deflected cross for his seventh goal of the season.
Thórhallsson scored in the 77th by beating Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh to a through ball and sending it into an empty net. Ercan Kara added another goal in the 84th minute off a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda.
Toronto (3-9-10) is winless in 14 straight away matches.
