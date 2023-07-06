Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea

MADRID — Veteran defender César Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday after 11 seasons with Chelsea.
Atletico recently added left back Javi Galán from Celta Vigo, which in return got Atletico’s Manu Sánchez.
Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia moved to Olympique Marseille after three seasons with Atletico.
Diego Simeone’s team finished third in the Spanish league this past season, behind champion Barcelona and Real Madrid.
___
