Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

LONDON — Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday.
Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.
He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.
The 33-year-old Azpilicueta is reportedly set to join Spanish team Atletico Madrid.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports