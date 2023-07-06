Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

LONDON — Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday.

“Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”