Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy denies sexually attacking two women at retrial

CHESTER, England — Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy denied sexually attacking two women at his retrial on Monday.
He has denied the charges at Chester Crown Court and said the incidents were consensual encounters.
The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett that 28-year-old Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial which ended in January. But that jury could not agree on verdicts on the allegations made by women A and B.
