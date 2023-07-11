Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire, set to play again in Portugal

TOKYO — The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet.

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday.

Miura has been on loan from Japanese club Yokohama FC to Oliveirense since February and set the record for the Portuguese league’s oldest player when appearing in three games through the end of the season in May.