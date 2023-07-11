Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar 'not in life-threatening danger' but remains in intensive care

AMSTERDAM — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger,” his wife said Tuesday.
“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger,” Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax. “Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”
Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.
He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.
He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.
