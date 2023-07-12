CBS Sports' Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women's soccer

“Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 4 p.m. ET. “Attacking Third” originally started as a podcast in 2021.

Podcasts co-hosts Lisa Carlin and Sandra Herrera will be part of the show on the Golazo Network and will be joined by Jenny Chiu, Poppy Miller, former NWSL players Jordan Angeli and Darian Jenkins, Christine Cupo, and Anita Jones.