Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal and links up again with former coach Unai Emery

BIRMINGHAM, England — Spain defender Pau Torres is linking up again with Unai Emery, this time in England with Aston Villa.

Torres, a 26-year-old left-sided center back, played under Emery at Villarreal, the player’s hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017. Together, they won the Europa League in 2021 and reached the Champions League semifinals a year later.