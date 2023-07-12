Gazdag's two PK goals spark Union to 2-0 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in each half and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Wednesday night in a match that saw three players exit in the second half due to red cards

Gazdag gave the Union (11-7-4) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute after a foul by Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz. He added an insurance goal in the 84th minute after a second yellow card on Lovitz — forcing Nashville (11-7-5) to play a man down. Gazdag has nine goals and nine assists this season.