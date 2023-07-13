Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Córdova used a pass from Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute to score the winner for the Whitecaps (7-7-7). It was his first goal this season for Vancouver after scoring nine times for Real Salt Lake last season.