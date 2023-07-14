Australia beats France 1-0 in Women's World Cup warm-up match before 50,000 spectators

MELBOURNE, Australia — Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia a 1-0 win over France in a warm-up match Friday ahead of the soccer Women’s World Cup.

The 20-year-old Fowler, who came on at halftime for the Matildas, took a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso and scored to give Australia the lead before a sellout crowd of 50,629.