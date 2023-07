Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax to strengthen defensive options

Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million), Ajax said. It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons.

LONDON — Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax on Friday to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and its return to the Champions League.

Timber offers versatility in being able to play at center back or on the right. Arsenal collapsed late in last season’s Premier League title race after sustaining some injuries in defense.