Leipzig signs Belgium forward Loïs Openda from Lens in club-record transfer

Leipzig was reportedly paying 38 million euros ($42.7 million) to Lens for the attacker, the largest sum it has paid for any player since it was founded by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull in 2009.

“The transfer fee did not exceed the limits we had set for ourselves and if there are any performance-based bonuses that enter into effect, then this just goes to show that both we and the player have been able to celebrate success on the pitch that corresponds to our wishes and ambitions,” Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl said.