Wolves fined and told to implement action plan after discriminatory chanting against Chelsea

LONDON — Wolverhampton was fined 100,000 pounds ($131,000) on Friday and told to implement an action plan following discriminatory chanting by its fans during a Premier League match against Chelsea in April.
“They failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters — and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers — conduct themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said, “and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”
Wolves condemned the chanting in a post-match statement but must take further steps to prevent similar future incidents as part of an action plan ordered by the commission.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports