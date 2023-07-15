Minnesota United plays LAFC to 1-1 draw

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Carlos Vela scored in the first half for Los Angeles FC and Emanuel Reynoso scored the equalizer three minutes later as Minnesota United played the defending champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vela netted his eighth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 21st minute to give LAFC (10-6-7) the lead. Reynoso scored the equalizer for Minnesota United (7-8-7) three minutes later, taking a pass from Kervin Arriaga and finding the net for a fourth time this season.

Dayne St. Clair finished with one save for Minnesota United. John McCarthy saved two shots for LAFC.

Minnesota United is 1-0-4 all-time against LAFC at home after a fourth straight draw. Minnesota United is the only team LAFC has visited at least twice without earning a victory.

Minnesota United entered play having won two of its last three matches with both victories by three-goal margins. The club had two three-goal wins in its first 86 regular-season matches.

LAFC is 2-5-4 in its last 11 road matches in all competitions after a 5-1-6 streak away from home.

Minnesota United improves to 25-4-7 when Reynoso has a goal contribution.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, LAFC will host the Colorado Rapids. Minnesota United will travel to play New York City FC.

