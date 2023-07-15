Acosta delivers, Vazquez returns, Cincinnati tops Nashville 3-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist and Aaron Boupendza scored in his first career appearance to rally FC Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC in a Saturday night match that saw Brandon Vazquez return to the winners and Nashville lose two players to red cards.

Acosta scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute and then picked up an assist on defender Santiago Arias’ second netter of the season, a go-ahead score in the 74th. Boupendza, who subbed in and played 15 minutes, scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time with an assist from Vazquez, who had been playing for the United States in the Gold Cup since June 10.

Defender Walker Zimmerman staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with his second goal this season, scoring unassisted in the 31st minute.

Nashville defender Taylor Washington picked up a second yellow card and made his exit in the 68th minute. Fafà Picault left two minutes later after receiving a second yellow card.

Advertisement

Roman Celantano did not make a save for Cincinnati (15-2-6). Joe Willis saved three shots for Nashville (11-8-5).

Acosta, who has 12 goals — tied for second in the league — and eight assists this season, had a goal disallowed in the 8th minute.

Cincinnati completes a season sweep of Nashville after winning 1-0 on the road earlier. Nashville is 1-1-1 in three trips to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 15-1-7 in its last 23 matches at home. The Supporters’ Shield leaders as the league enters a six-week layoff for other competitions have gone 28 straight at home without being shut out. It is the longest active streak and the 10th longest in league history.

Nashville has lost three in a row for the first time and dropped five of its last six after a 10-match unbeaten run. Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar did not score for a sixth straight appearance.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Nashville will host the New England Revolution. Cincinnati will travel to play the Columbus Crew.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Gift this article Gift Article