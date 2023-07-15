Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0

CHICAGO — Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.
Sean Johnson made four saves in his first start for Toronto (3-11-10) since June 10. Johnson left the club to play for the United States in Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.
The Fire have won three in a row and five of their last six after winning just three times in the first 17 matches. Chicago has won three straight matches just one other time since the start of the 2018 season.
Toronto has lost six in a row and been outscored 12-1. The club had used a league-high 34 players this season entering the match.
When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Toronto will host CF Montreal. Chicago will host Orlando City.
