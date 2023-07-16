Chelsea completes the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel

LONDON — Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel from Santos as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to add talented youth to his squad.
Gabriel’s fee and the length of his contract have not been confirmed, although reports have suggested he has cost the Premier League club around 13 million pounds ($17 million).
“Welcome to Chelsea, Angelo!” said a statement Sunday on the club’s official website.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports