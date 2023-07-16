Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado’s William Yarbrough and Houston’s Steve Clark both finished with three saves as the Rapids and Dynamo played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The Rapids (3-10-10) fall to 1-4-7 at home this season, becoming the fourth team in league history to win just once in 12 home matches to start a season. Colorado’s success at home against Houston continues, however, with the Rapids posting a 4-0-5 mark in the last nine match-ups.