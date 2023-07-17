Naby Keïta will miss start of season for Werder Bremen because of injury

BREMEN, Germany — Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after being injured while preparing for a friendly.

The 28-year-old Keïta suffered a groin problem before Sunday’s game against VfB Oldenburg, forcing him to miss the match.

Bremen coach Ole Werner said at the time it was a precautionary measure, but on Monday it became apparent that the injury was more serious as the club announced he will miss “several weeks.”