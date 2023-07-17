Naby Keïta will miss start of season for Werder Bremen because of injury

BREMEN, Germany — Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after being injured while preparing for a friendly.
“We have to assume that Naby won’t be available for us for the first games of the season,” Werner said.
Guinea international Keïta joined Bremen on a free transfer from Liverpool in June. He only managed 13 games for the English Premier League club last season, in part because of injuries.
