Bayern Munich replaces fired Hasan Salihamidžić with Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund

MUNICH — Bayern Munich is hiring Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take over from the fired Hasan Salihamidžić.
Salihamidžić was fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. Bayern was second going into the final round, where it pipped Borussia Dortmund to the title thanks to a late goal from Jamal Musiala coupled with Dortmund’s draw with Mainz.
Salihamidžić was Bayern’s sporting director since 2017. The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports