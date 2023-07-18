Bayern Munich replaces fired Hasan Salihamidžić with Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund

“We are convinced that he is the right person to strengthen the team in the future, together with Thomas Tuchel’s coaching team and technical director Marco Neppe,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Tuesday the 46-year-old Freund, who has been involved in a management role at Salzburg since 2006, will start as Bayern sporting director on Sept. 1.

Salihamidžić was fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. Bayern was second going into the final round, where it pipped Borussia Dortmund to the title thanks to a late goal from Jamal Musiala coupled with Dortmund’s draw with Mainz.