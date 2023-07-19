Inter upsets fans by signing former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado

The 35-year-old Cuadrado has been involved in a number of incidents in matches between the two clubs, notably in April when the winger was sent off as the Italian Cup semifinal game ended in a scuffle. He was later banned for three matches .

MILAN — Inter Milan completed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Serie A rival Juventus on a free transfer on Wednesday, despite protests from their own fans.

As news of the potential signing of Cuadrado emerged, Inter fans protested outside the club’s headquarters. They also unfurled a banner on Wednesday after the player arrived for his medical examination. It read: “Until today you have done everything to make yourself hated, if that’s not what you want it’s up to you to show it.”