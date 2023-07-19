Inter upsets fans by signing former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado

MILAN — Inter Milan completed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Serie A rival Juventus on a free transfer on Wednesday, despite protests from their own fans.
As news of the potential signing of Cuadrado emerged, Inter fans protested outside the club’s headquarters. They also unfurled a banner on Wednesday after the player arrived for his medical examination. It read: “Until today you have done everything to make yourself hated, if that’s not what you want it’s up to you to show it.”
Cuadrado has made 115 appearances for Colombia, with only David Ospina having featured in more matches.
