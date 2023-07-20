Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain

MANCHESTER, England — Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United.
In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, the 28-year-old Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role. He featured in all but one of the team’s league fixtures as United finished third to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021.
The squad arrived in the United States on Thursday for a 12-day tour, though Ten Hag will be without midfielder Fred who has remained in England because of personal reasons.
