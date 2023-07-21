Valent�n Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona

The 24-year-old had last played for NYC in July 2022 and spent the 2022-23 on loan to Girona, where he scored 13 goals in 35 La Liga matches plus one goal in two Copa del Rey games.

Castellanos had four goals in a 4-2 home win over Real Madrid on April 25, the first player to score four in a league match against Los Blancos since Oviedo’s Esteban Echavarria had five in December 1947. Borussia Dortmund’s Robert Lewandowski accomplished the feat in a 2013 Champions League match.