Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi retires after a career slowed by severe injuries

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday following a career that was slowed by severe injuries.
The 36-year-old Rossi made his senior debut with Manchester United but made his biggest impact at Villarreal and Fiorentina before knee injuries derailed his career.
Rossi also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Italy after choosing to play for his father’s country over the United States.
___
