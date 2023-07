The Rossoneri announced on Saturday that Okafor signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million).

Okafor joined fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders — who all have signed with Milan after former captain Paolo Maldini was let go as sporting director.