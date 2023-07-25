Lionel Messi scores twice in first Inter Miami start, has 3 goals in 63 minutes for US club

Making his first start and playing his first regular-season MLS game for Miami, Messi took a pass from teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound in the eighth minute.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute in his debut last week and delivered a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion decided to take his talents to MLS. In the 94th minute against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Messi converted a game-winning free kick in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.