Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop

SAN DIEGO — Striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was injured in a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop in a friendly Tuesday night and had to be helped off the field.

Mullin was attempting a header when Bishop challenged him just outside the box in the 11th minute and the two went down. Mullin grabbed his head with his right hand and his left hip with his left hand. He was down for about seven minutes. A stretcher and a cart were sent out and Mullin was surrounded by medical personnel, but he eventually got up and slowly walked off with assistance and an oxygen mask hanging around his neck.