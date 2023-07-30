Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.

___

Gift this article Gift Article