FIFA says Women's World Cup will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million

SYDNEY — FIFA says ticket sales for the Women's World Cup have reached 1.678 million over the first 38 matches of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

It said in a statement Tuesday that total attendance across those matches had reached 982,975 and it would surpass the 1 million mark for spectators at Tuesday’s final Group E match between the United States and Portugal at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park stadium at Auckland, New Zealand.