Netherlands blows out Vietnam 7-0 to win Group E at the Women's World Cup

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch, overwhelming Vietnam 7-0 in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday and sealing first place in Group E. The Dutch went into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made the Netherlands the group winner. The U.S. advanced in second place.

The Netherlands dominated almost from the start. Lieke Martens chipped a shot into the net in the eighth minute over 5-foot-4 Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to get the scoring started. Then the rout was on, as goals from three other Dutch players quickly followed.

Esmee Brugts scored one in the flurry on a curling ball from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute, then got another from nearly the same spot in the second half. Jill Roord also scored two.

Vietnam changed goalkeepers at halftime, substituting Khong Thi Hang in for Tran Thi Kim Thanh. It was too late.

Attendance for the match was 8,215, a big drop from the sold-out crowd of 25,947 at the previous match, when co-host New Zealand played Switzerland to a 0-0 draw and was eliminated from the tournament.

KEY MOMENTS

Martens and Katja Snoeijs scored within four minutes of each other, setting the tone for the match. Coming into the game in need of goals to catch the U.S. on goal differential, the Dutch players wasted little time celebrating and put the ball right back into play.

WHY IT MATTERS

Netherlands will advance to the round of 16 for its third time in tournament history, which includes the 2019 final. It will leave the group stage ranked first in Group E, followed by the defending champion United States.

Tuesday’s match was Vietnam’s last in this year’s Women’s World Cup, its tournament debut. The Vietnamese finished 0-3 with no goals and 12 conceded.

WHAT’S NEXT

Netherlands’ first opponent in the knockout round will be determined by the last games in Group G on Wednesday. Sweden currently leads that group, followed by second-place Italy. The Netherlands will face the second-place team.

Vietnam’s first Women’s World Cup run has come to an end. The Vietnamese are next scheduled to play on Oct. 26 against Uzbekistan in an Olympic qualifier.

Ellen McIntyre is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

