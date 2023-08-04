Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery .

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles,” he said in the club’s announcement. “I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.”