Brazil's Falcão quits Santos job after allegation of indecent assault

SAO PAULO — Brazil and Roma great Paulo Roberto Falcão quit his job as coordinator at soccer club Santos on Friday after a woman accused him of indecent assault. The 69-year-old former midfielder denied any wrongdoing in the case.
Police did not provide more details of the case.
Falcão said in a statement he was leaving the job because of Santos’ poor results this year.
“About the accusation that was revealed on Friday, which I received with shock, I can say it did not happen,” Falcão said.
Local media recently reported Falcão could become a member of the country’s soccer confederation if his old friend Carlo Ancelotti becomes coach of the national team after his contract with Real Madrid expires.
