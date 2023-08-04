Pep Guardiola confirms Joško Gvardiol's medical at Man City and praises his 'beautiful' name

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his near-namesake, Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol, was undergoing a medical on Friday and could complete his transfer in a matter of hours. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gvardiol, nicknamed “Little Pep” because his name sounds similar to Guardiola’s, is nearing a move to City for a reported 90 million euros ($99 million) from German club Leipzig, which would rank him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

“Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s season-opening Community Shield game against Arsenal on Sunday. “Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

The 21-year-old Gvardiol was praised for his performances during Croatia’s run to the semifinals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He also won the German Cup in back-to-back seasons with Leipzig.

The reported fee puts Gvardiol among the likes of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, and Virgil van Dijk, who moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

