Hegerberg on the bench to start Norway's Women's World Cup R16 game against Japan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Star forward Ada Hegerberg was named on the bench by Norway for its Women’s World Cup round of 16 match against Japan on Saturday.
Norway coach Hege Riise kept Sophie Roman Haug up front. Haug scored a hat-trick in Norway’s 6-0 win over the Philippines to finish the group stage. Riise scored when 1995 World Cup winner Norway beat Japan 4-0 in their only previous World Cup meeting in 1999.
Norway placed second in Group A behind Switzerland. Japan finished atop Group C after trouncing Spain 4-0.
Spain rebounded by winning the first of the round of 16 games 5-1 over Switzerland earlier Saturday in Auckland.
___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup